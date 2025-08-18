MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th.
MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $190.04 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $182.99 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
