MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th.

MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $190.04 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $182.99 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

