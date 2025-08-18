M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,797 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

