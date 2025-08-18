M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 12,012 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. TD Securities lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of T opened at $28.89 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.