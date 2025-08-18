M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $114.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.