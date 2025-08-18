M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up about 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $203.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.29. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

