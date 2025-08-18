M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

