M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 3,766 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July $IJUL

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $32.44 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.