M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

