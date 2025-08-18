M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 6,254 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July $KJUL

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of KJUL opened at $29.95 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

