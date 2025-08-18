Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.6964.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the sale, the director owned 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $335,863.47. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John David Risher purchased 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,966.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,791,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,289,588.60. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $2,407,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 170,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 124,098 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Lyft by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 155,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,591 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lyft by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.