Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Position Trimmed by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,759,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 150,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $251.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

