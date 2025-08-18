Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOAR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Loar Stock Up 1.0%

Loar stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. Loar has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $99.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 152.87 and a beta of 0.11.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Loar had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $123.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Loar by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Loar by 2,104.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,442 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loar by 232.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth approximately $72,023,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Loar by 98.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,984,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

