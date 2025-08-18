Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Stake in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 1.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 132.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Moody’s by 581.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $516.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

