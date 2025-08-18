Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Stake in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 1.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 132.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Moody’s by 581.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Moody’s
In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Moody’s
Moody’s Stock Performance
NYSE MCO opened at $516.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Moody’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moody’s
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Next-Gen Defense: 3 Stocks Riding the New Global Arms Race
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Travel Stocks Rally on Earnings—More Upside Ahead?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.