Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 437.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,948,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 130,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $66.40.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.