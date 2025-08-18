Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $166.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $258.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

