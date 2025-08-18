Lincoln Capital LLC Has $707,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,575,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,218,000 after purchasing an additional 390,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,146,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,947,000 after buying an additional 3,279,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,906,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,116,000 after buying an additional 542,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,613,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after buying an additional 57,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,533,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,497,000 after acquiring an additional 105,539 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

