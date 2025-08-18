Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas Exane

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday. Cfra Research raised Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI opened at $24.19 on Monday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 459.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,923,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,475,000 after buying an additional 13,897,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $41,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 12.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $30,055,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.