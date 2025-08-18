Lee Financial Co Sells 489 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CVX opened at $156.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.49. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

