Lee Financial Co Sells 2,005 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,866,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 44.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 441,799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 398,531 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 490,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 282,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $250,125.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,772.60. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.1%

ORI stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

