Lee Financial Co Sells 190 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $244.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

