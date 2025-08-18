Lee Financial Co Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for 9.0% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $58,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

