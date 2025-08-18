Lee Financial Co Has $274,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 463,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $395.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.53 and its 200-day moving average is $351.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.