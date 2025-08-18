Lee Financial Co Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $201.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

