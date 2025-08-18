Lee Financial Co Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.05% of Alkami Technology worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 18.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

ALKT opened at $23.08 on Monday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,287,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646,571.80. This trade represents a 6.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $577,551.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 430,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,031.80. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440 and have sold 27,690 shares worth $785,288. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

