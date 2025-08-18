Lee Financial Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

