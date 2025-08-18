Lee Financial Co Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4%

TXN stock opened at $194.57 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

