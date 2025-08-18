Lee Financial Co Acquires 2,393 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

