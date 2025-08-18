Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.69 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

