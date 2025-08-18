Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 477.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.23. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Get Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.