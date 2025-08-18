Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 96.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,032,000 after buying an additional 3,925,148 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 94.1% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,434,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 102.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 499,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 304,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 95.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after purchasing an additional 293,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $77.03 on Monday. Meritage Homes Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Read Our Latest Report on MTH

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. This trade represents a 30.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.