Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 96.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,032,000 after buying an additional 3,925,148 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 94.1% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,434,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 102.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 499,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 304,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 95.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after purchasing an additional 293,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $77.03 on Monday. Meritage Homes Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
Meritage Homes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.
Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. This trade represents a 30.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
