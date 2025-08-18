Korea Investment CORP Has $166.15 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,905 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $166,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,187. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $308.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.06 and its 200 day moving average is $305.17. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $274.70 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

