Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Acquired by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $82,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.3%

KNSL opened at $443.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.80.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

