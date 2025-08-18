Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) CAO Sells $239,250.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 271,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 47.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. Zacks Research raised Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

