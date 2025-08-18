JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.8% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $290.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.42 and a 200 day moving average of $263.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.