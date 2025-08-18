JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McGraw Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

McGraw Hill stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. McGraw Hill has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

