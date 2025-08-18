iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 250,000 shares, adropof63.1% from the July 15th total of 678,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,044,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,044,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
Shares of ACWX opened at $62.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8468 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
