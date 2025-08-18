iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 250,000 shares, adropof63.1% from the July 15th total of 678,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,044,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,044,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $62.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8468 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

