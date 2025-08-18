iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,500 shares, adecreaseof40.9% from the July 15th total of 63,500 shares. Currently,0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently,0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $114.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $570.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $88.04 and a 52 week high of $114.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.