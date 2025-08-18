iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Petix & Botte Co owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

