iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Raised by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,974 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IVV opened at $646.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $624.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $649.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

