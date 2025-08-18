IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $251,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in IQVIA by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 40.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.9%

IQV stock opened at $191.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

