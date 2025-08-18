Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Position Trimmed by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,317,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,292,000 after acquiring an additional 741,703 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,489,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,964,000 after purchasing an additional 131,265 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 917,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $50.31 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

