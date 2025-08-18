Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Stake Lifted by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $55.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

