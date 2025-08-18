Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 22.74% of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.