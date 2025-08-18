Invesco Ltd. Sells 79,059 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.24% of Benchmark Electronics worth $44,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 436,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 423,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 346,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 159,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 64.76%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile



Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

