Invesco Ltd. Has $45.16 Million Position in UGI Corporation $UGI

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,365,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $45,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in UGI by 36.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 25.3% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGI. Mizuho increased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of UGI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

UGI Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE UGI opened at $35.21 on Monday. UGI Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

