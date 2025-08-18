Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,100 shares, adecreaseof43.0% from the July 15th total of 23,000 shares. Currently,0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently,0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBA opened at $35.94 on Monday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 113,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

