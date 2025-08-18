Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intchains Group in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intchains Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICG opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.79. Intchains Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.89 million. Intchains Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intchains Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

