Insider Selling: International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $206,750.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $206,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 69,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,224.20. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.4%

INSW stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. International Seaways Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $188.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Seaways

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in International Seaways by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 163,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 502.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 19,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 105,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.