Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells $983,829.08 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,003.13. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $95.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

