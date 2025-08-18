Insider Selling: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director Sells $34,517.52 in Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director James A. Maccutcheon sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $34,517.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 141,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,327.44. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $14.85 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $149.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.
View Our Latest Report on Comstock Holding Companies
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.