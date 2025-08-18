Insider Selling: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director Sells $34,517.52 in Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director James A. Maccutcheon sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $34,517.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 141,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,327.44. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $14.85 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $149.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

